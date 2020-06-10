Madras High Court declines to stay online classes

Coronavirus Lockdown: Madras High Court declines to stay online classes

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jun 10 2020, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 20:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to grant an interim stay on online classes conducted by schools for students. Observing that continuation of online education without sufficient guidelines is a matter of larger public importance, the court issued notice to the Centre and the state government and posted the matter to June 25 for filing counters.

A division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar issued the notice while hearing a petition seeking to restrain educational institutions from conducting online classes without framing proper schemes and guidelines.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Government pleader V Jayaprakash Narayan submitted that the state has not yet permitted the conduct of online classes by schools and colleges.

The institutions were also restrained -- through a government order -- from demanding fee to be submitted. Senior counsel S Prabhakaran for the petitioner requested the court to pass an interim order restraining educational institutions from conducting such classes.

The court, however,directed the Centre and the state government to file a report on the availability of any guidelines governing such online classes and adjourned the hearing to June 25.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madras High Court
Coronavirus lockdown
online classes
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Kerala

What's Brewing

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Kerala students find innovative ways for e-learning

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

Key protests over the decades: Were they worth it?

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

COVID-19 to fuel years of hunger in poorest nations

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

Bollywood Crossword #1 - How well do you know movies?

 