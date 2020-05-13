Shramik train to Bengaluru to start from Thursday

Coronavirus lockdown: Shramik special train to Bengaluru to start from Thursday

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2020, 19:23 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 19:58 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

Around 1200 people from Karantaka standed in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will leave from Delhi to  Bengaluru in a Shramik special train on Thursday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Indian Railways informed Karnataka Government that the special train will start at 8 pm on  May 14 from Old Delhi Railway Station.

The train will have stoppages at Hubballi and Kalburgi before reaching Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Government already announced that it will bear the ticket expenditure of the passengers.

Officials in Karnataka Bhavan in co-ordination with Delhi government making logistics for ferrying these stranded people.

Upon reaching Bengaluru, officials in Karnataka will make arrangements for their institutional quarantine or home quarantine.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Shramik special train
migrant workers
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 