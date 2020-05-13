Coronavirus lockdown: Shramik special train to Bengaluru to start from Thursday

Around 1200 people from Karantaka standed in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will leave from Delhi to Bengaluru in a Shramik special train on Thursday.

The Indian Railways informed Karnataka Government that the special train will start at 8 pm on May 14 from Old Delhi Railway Station.

The train will have stoppages at Hubballi and Kalburgi before reaching Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Government already announced that it will bear the ticket expenditure of the passengers.

Officials in Karnataka Bhavan in co-ordination with Delhi government making logistics for ferrying these stranded people.

Upon reaching Bengaluru, officials in Karnataka will make arrangements for their institutional quarantine or home quarantine.