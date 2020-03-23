Coronavirus: Lockdown will be implemented strictly, says Telangana government, says COVID-19

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the total lockdown announced by it to check the spread of coronavirus would be implemented strictly and advised people against moving from 7 pm to 6 am on the roads.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said nobody would be allowed outside from 7 pm to 6 am daily as part of the lockdown.

The purchase of essential commodities should be done during the day, he added.

The lockdown began earlier today with people rushing to purchase essential commodities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

Somesh Kumar said those who had returned from foreign countries should strictly remain in quarantine.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

If the foreign-returnees were found absent when police or other officers visited them, they would be put in government quarantine centres, he said.

Action would be taken on their passports as per law, he said.

]

State DGP Mahender Reddy said private vehicles are not allowed to travel for long distances. They are allowed to move only within their localities.

Public transport has been disallowed under the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Popular Front of India (PFI) organiser for erstwhile Karimnagar district, Jameel Ahmed was arrested and sent to a coronavirus quarantine ward in Karimnagar town, police said.

Ahmed, who conducts classes at his Institute of Mathematics in Karimnagar town, had moved with the group of Indonesians who had tested positive for coronavirus and providing shelter to them, police said.

He had been arrested on March 17 for conducting classes in violation of government orders.