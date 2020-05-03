Coronavirus lockdown: Wine shops to open in parts of Andhra Pradesh from May 4

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has decided to open the wine shops in Andhra Pradesh, except those in containment zones and malls, from Monday.

The shops closed since the implementation of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, would now be open from 10 am to 7 pm, adhering to the social distancing norms.

Excise is one of the major income sources for state governments.

However, after assuming power in June last year, Reddy announced a gradual move towards complete prohibition in the state. His government brought in a new excise policy in October, taking control of the wine shops which were earlier auctioned to be operated by the private players. While reducing the number of outlets and timing, Reddy has also increased liquor prices as a deterrent to help lower liquor consumption.

But now, AP, facing a financial crisis because of the COVID-19-caused revenue loss, is one of the first states to roll up the shutters of its wine shops. There are reports of instances of black marketing of alcohol for the past few weeks, with some people paying several times the regular price of a bottle.

“The government has decided to open AP State Beverages Corporation Limited retail liquor shops in the state both in urban and rural areas, except in containment zones/clusters and shops located in malls from Monday,” officials said.

“Consumers should make use of the business hours without any health risk, while salespersons shall wear masks and keep sanitizers for use in the shops.”

According to officials, not more than five customers would be allowed at a time at a shop, who will stand in the five circles separated by six feet. The shop operators can take the help of the police or the village/ward volunteers.

In case of excess gathering, the shops would be immediately closed to be opened only after the social distancing norms are put in place.

“In no case bars, clubs, and AP Tourism Development Corporation liquor licenses shall be allowed to function,” officials stated.