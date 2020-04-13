Coronavirus: Masks made mandatory for Chennaiites outside their homes

Wearing of masks will be compulsory for people in this metropolis whenever they they step out of their homes in view of the coronavirus situation, the city civic body said on Monday.

An order to this effect was issued as the Tamil Nadu government extended the lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus till March 30 as the number of positive cases in the state rose to 1,173 with Chennai accounting for 205, the highest among all districts.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said people must wear masks compulsorily once they step out of their homes with immediate effect and warned of action in case of violation. "...all persons are to wear masks compulsorily once they step out of their homes," the civic body, the largest in the state, said.

The order has been issued under the Epidemic Diseases and TN Public Health Acts, the GCC said. "As long as the public are moving outside, they have to wear it (masks). If found without masks, then their movement passes will be cancelled and vehicles will be impounded for three months. This comes into effect forthwith," it said.

Movement passes are issued by authorities to facilitate travel for essential purposes during the lockdown.