Coronavirus: One death, 97 fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

With 97 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of infections in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,983 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 57, a government bulletin said on Tuesday.

The lone death was reported in East Godavari district. Of the new cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday, four were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

Samples of 8,148 people were tested and 55 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,903. The number of active patients are now at 759.

Cumulative positive cases from other states remained at 153 with 47 active cases while the total number of positive cases of foreign returnees so far was 111 out of which 49 were reported on Tuesday, it added. A separate bulletin said over 3.22 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far resulting in 6,043 examinations per million population. The state has a 67.35 per cent recovery rate and 1.91 per cent mortality rate.