Coronavirus: 97 fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Coronavirus: One death, 97 fresh cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Amaravati (AP),
  • May 26 2020, 11:54 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 11:54 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

With 97 fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of infections in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 2,983 while one death due to the virus was reported, taking the toll in the state to 57, a government bulletin said on Tuesday.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

The lone death was reported in East Godavari district. Of the new cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Monday, four were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

Samples of 8,148 people were tested and 55 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,903. The number of active patients are now at 759.

Cumulative positive cases from other states remained at 153 with 47 active cases while the total number of positive cases of foreign returnees so far was 111 out of which 49 were reported on Tuesday, it added. A separate bulletin said over 3.22 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far resulting in 6,043 examinations per million population. The state has a 67.35 per cent recovery rate and 1.91 per cent mortality rate. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

40% of travel firms may shut down in 3 months

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

WHO suspends HCQ trials on COVID-19 patients

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Domestic flights take to skies amid chaos on ground

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

Could space congestion charge clear junk-ridden skies?

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

5-year-old travels alone from Delhi to Bengaluru

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

Telangana: 9 murders to hide one, cops solve case

 