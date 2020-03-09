Coronavirus-positive patient doing well: TN Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar

With coronavirus spreading fast, Tamil Nadu government has decided to set up four facilities, including one on the outskirts of the city, to quarantine people who shows symptoms of having infected with the deadly virus.

Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar also warned of action against people who spread “false information” on Coronavirus on social media and other platforms, while asking people not to panic and stop believing rumours.

As part of the efforts to spread awareness, the government, Vijayabhaskar said, will release a short film featuring comedian Yogi Babu on do’s and dont’s.

“We have decided to set up quarantine facilities would be set up on the outskirts of Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Madurai. This is to ensure that the patients suspected to have the virus are not taken to already over-crowded government hospitals,” Vijayabhaskar told reporters.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The Minister said the government was taking every step possible to prevent spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Lone positive patient stable

The lone patient, who tested positive for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, is stable and doing well, Vijayabhaskar said, adding that his wife has tested negative for the virus.

“He is depressed because he is in isolation. But we are doing everything that we can to cheer him up and keep him in good spirits,” he said.