Coronavirus: Rapid test kits from China sent to US hence the delay, says Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Saturday admitted delay in receiving rapid test kits from China as a consignment meant for India was sent to the United States, one of the worst affected COVID-19 countries.

The state had placed orders for 1 lakh kits from China much before the Centre instructed states to buy the testing kits. The first consignment was to arrive in India on Thursday night but is being delayed.

He said China has sent the first consignment of rapid test kits that provide results in half-hour to the US and the second consignment is expected to be shipped to India.

"The issue is that only a few companies manufacture these rapid test kits and they have limited supply. One consignment was sent to the US and we are expecting second consignment to arrive in India," Shanmugam told reporters here.

Since Tamil Nadu is one of the states to have placed early orders, kits from the second consignment will be given to the state.