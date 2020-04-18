Coronavirus: Row over Kerala CM ending 6 pm press meet

Over the last one month lakhs of Malayalis within Kerala and across the globe used to be glued to television channels and online platforms by 6 pm to watch Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's routine press conference.

With the Chief Minister touching upon a range of issues affecting people's daily life during the lockdown and even starvation of animals, the CM's press meet's viewership kept on escalating. Apart from TV channels, it also went live on various online platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Helo. The average online viewership was 7.6 lakh and the viewership on some days were even more than 10 lakh, said government sources.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

But all on a sudden the Chief Minister said on Thursday that he was stopping the press conference. This had not only caused disappointment among the regular viewers but also triggered a political row.

Opposition Congress alleged that the Chief Minister decided to stop the press conference as he had to face queries over alleged irregularities in the government deal with a US-based firm for an online service involving sharing of the health data of nearly 2 lakh people collected as part of COVID surveillance. The allegations being raised over misuse of government funds being raised by the opposition is also said to be a reason for the Chief Minister to call off his daily briefing.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 18

However, the Chief Minister's office sources said that the Chief Minister decided to stop the daily review meeting on COVID as the COVID situations in Kerala were now quite under control. Hence the daily press meet was called off. The Chief Minister would be obviously conducting press conferences when a situation arises.

The growing popularity of the CM's press meet was also a cause for concern for the Opposition as they felt that the Chief Minister was enhancing his connect with the masses through the press conference, especially since the local body polls and assembly polls are due in around one year time.