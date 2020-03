RSS Sarakaryavah (General Secretary) Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi on Thursday attended a special 'puja' praying for health and prosperity of the mankind in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"He attended 'Gharma Prayaschitta Homa' and 'Dhanwantari Homa' praying for health and prosperity of global mankind in the context of COVID-2019, at 'Veda Vijnan Gurukula', Channenahalli here," an RSS functionary said.