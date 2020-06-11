Coronavirus: Sabarimala temple to not reopen for devotees from June 14 as Kerala govt revokes decision

The Kerala government has revoked the decision to allow devotees at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala from June 14 for the monthly pujas and festival.

The fresh decision was taken in view of concerns raised by temple tantri (head priest), Mahesh Mohanaru, over the chances of COVID-19 spread through devotees.

Last week, the state government decided to allow devotees to Sabarimala from June 14 by following safety measures against COVID-19 and strictly restricting the number of devotees through online booking. The temple was scheduled to be opened for devotees from June 14 to June 28 for the monthly pujas and annual festival, which was postponed once earlier.

In view of the concerns raised by the tantri on Wednesday, Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday convened a meeting with the tantri and president of the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple. He said after the meeting that the government accepted the concerns raised by the tantri and hence, the decision to allow devotees from June 14 was put off. Fresh dates for allowing devotees will be decided later.

He also added that there was no rift between the government or Devaswom Board and the tantri. He said that the earlier decision to allow devotees was taken after consultation with tantris. But the tantri expressed the fresh concerns in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The tantri also said that there was no rift with the government. He pointed out that even as the government was taking safety measures and even insisting on a COVID-19 negative certificate from pilgrims from other states, the chances of COVID-19-infected persons from other states reaching the temple could not be ruled out. Hence, he suggested that the decision to allow devotees from June 14 should be reviewed.

The BJP Kerala leadership has been protesting against the government's decision to reopen temples for devotees. They alleged that the government was eyeing at revenue from the temple. BJP also strongly backed the tantri's demand not to allow devotees from June 14.