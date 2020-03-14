Coronavirus scare: 2 journalists, 1 cameraman home isolated in Karnataka

Deputy Commissioner B Sharat advised television journalists and one cameraman to be isolated at home for contacting the son of the senior citizen who died of coronavirus in Kalaburagi, Karnataka a couple of days ago.

The deputy commissioner convened a press meet at 10.30 am to brief media about yesterday's developments and measures to be taken by the people to contain the virus.

Before briefing the media, the DC appealled to those journalists who spoke to the son of the deceased, to sit on chairs kept behind him as they are likely to catch the secondary infections.

He also sought cooperation from media to create awareness among the people about the virus.

Meanwhile, the district administration said that they will not impose section 144 of CrPC in the City, but urged people to stay indoors. "It is an emergency situation. The people should not venture out unnecessarily," appealed Deputy Commissioner B Sharat.

"We have taken a decision to vacate roadside eateries to prevent the spread of the virus. Except essential commodities, steps will be taken to close other shops," he said.

Quarantine count

The number of people quarantined increased to 71 including four family members who were admitted to isolation ward at ESI hospital, said Sharat.

He said throat swabs of four people have been sent for laboratory and the results are yet to be arrived. "As per the details we have, a total of 71 people came in contact with the deceased. Hence, we are closely monitoring," he added.

Control room

To reach out to the people, save lives and to prevent the epidemic, we have set up a control room and a help desk.

Services stopped

Distribution of RTCs at tahsildar's office, asset registration at sub registrar's office and distribution of Driving Licenses at RTO offices have been stopped temporarily. It will be relaxed depending on the situation, the DC explained.

The district administration has also taken a decision to reduce the services of buses operating from Kalaburagi to prevent the spread of virus, he told.