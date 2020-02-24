Coronavirus scare casts shadow over Chinese education prospects

Even as Kerala is almost free from Coronavirus scare, hundreds of students who have been pursuing various courses in China. Their parents are concerned over their future prospects.

Students from Kerala constitute major chunk of the students undergoing various courses in China. Of this majority are undergoing a six-year-long medicine course at Wuhan.

Thiruvananthapuram native Vijayakumar, father of a medical student at Wuhan University, told DH that the colleges in the region were already shut for six months. But since China is yet to recover from Coronavirus, students and their parents were really concerned about whether the colleges would reopen by that time.

Moreover, there is concern among parents in sending back their children against China. Most students already paid heavy fees and undergone several years of studies. Hence the students were also unable to discontinue studies.

He said that if the colleges resume functioning by April students, may be able to complete the course as per the schedule by doing away with the summer vacations.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja Teacher told DH that the state government could hardly do anything with the courses in China as it was a matter concerning another country. She also urged that students should go to China only once the country was totally free from Coronavirus.

Another parent of a student pursuing medical education in China said that even as medical education in China was earlier considered to be cheaper than that in Kerala, at present many prestigious institutions in China also charge higher fees. On an average it would require at least Rs. 50 lakh to complete quality medical education in China now, he said.