Coronavirus scare: VIT advances summer vacation

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has advanced its summer vacation from Monday as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The institute, which has sprawling campuses in Vellore and Chennai, usually breaks for a summer vacation in April, but it has been advanced to start from Monday, a circular issued by VIT to students said.

However, the institute said students who wish to stay in the campus will be provided with all facilities. “The summer vacation is being advanced as a preventive measure,” the circular said. The summer vacation will end on May 31, 2020.