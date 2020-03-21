Coronavirus: Section 144 in Puducherry from Sunday

The Union Territory of Puducherry will impose Section 144 from March 23 till March 31 as a measure to contain spread of Covid-19 virus. However, people will be allowed to buy essential products for an hour each in the morning and evening.

The state as of Saturday has only one positive case of Coronavirus – a 68-year-old woman in Mahe tested positive on March 17 – but the administration is unwilling to take chances as Puducherry is a famous tourist spot which receives thousands of visitors from across the country and abroad every day.

“We have decided to impose Section 144 in Puducherry as a precautionary measure. We want people to stay indoors and this is a step in that direction,” Narayanaswamy said on Saturday evening. He announced that people can step out of their houses for an hour each in the morning and evening – 8 am to 9 am and 6 pm to 7 pm – to buy essential products.

The Chief Minister also announced closing of the historic Beach Road till March 31 as allowing people to go for a walk along the shore might allow spread of Covid-19. He also said the government has decided to restrict the number of vehicles coming from Tamil Nadu and that every person who comes from the neighbouring state will be screened before being allowed inside.

On the ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday, Narayanaswamy said the government has decided to close liquor shops for the whole day and asked people not to step out of their homes