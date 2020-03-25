Coronavirus: Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu; total now 18

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday witnessed a major spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases with six more people, including three women, testing positive, taking the total number of patients inflicted with Coronavirus to 18.

A 74-year-old male who returned from US, 52-year-old female with travel history to the US, a 25-year-old female who returned from Switzerland, a 65-year-old male from New Zealand and a 25-year-old male from London tested positive. A 55-year-old woman who doesn’t have travel history but came in contact with her son who returned from London has also tested positive.

The fresh cases were reported even as a 54-year-old man from Madurai, who has no travel history outside Tamil Nadu, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday night.

This patient’s contact history has been traced – he came in contact with travelers from Thailand – and his condition is “slightly better” as the 54-year-old man has comorbid conditions like diabetes and hypertension, Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar said.

“All 18 patients, including the one who was discharged last week, either have travel history or have come in contact with those who had travelled to affected countries or states. We have had cases of husband and wife and mother and son testing positive. That is why much stress is laid on home quarantine,” the Minister told a press conference on Tuesday night.

This is the first time Tamil Nadu is reporting six cases in a day ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 began in March. The Minister also warned of “strict action” against foreign returnees who violate home quarantine guidelines and step out of their homes.

“Home quarantine for all foreign returnees is not a request, it is mandatory. We want all those who returned from foreign countries and have been advised home quarantine to remain inside their homes. Please do this in the interest of the society,” he said.

“Despite orders, pasting of stickers outside their homes and even placing of a home guard outside their house, people still violate home quarantine guidelines and step out of their homes. How fair is it on their part?” a visibly upset Vijayabhaskar asked.

The state has so far placed 15,298 passengers under home quarantine for 28 days and 43 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries are being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport and 116 are under hospital isolation.

“Till now 743 samples have been taken from the passengers. The samples of 623 passengers are processed of which 608 samples are negative, 15 samples are positive for COVID-19 infection and 120 samples are under process,” an update from the Health Department said.