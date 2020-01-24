Coronavirus: Some people in Kerala under watch as precaution

Stepping up precaution against Coronavirus, at least ten persons in Kerala, who recently visited China, are being kept under observation.

Two persons are kept at surveillance at hospitals in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts owing to slight fever while six others in Thrissur district an one in Kottayam district are kept under surveillance at their houses.

Health Department officials said that none of them had showed symptoms of the Coronavirus infection and the surveillance was just a precautionary measure. All of them returned from China over a span of the last couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, government sources said that the condition of a nurse from Kottayam in district admitted to a hospital in Saudi Arabia was said to be improving. She wasn't infected by the Coronavirus prevalent in China now, but by MERS-CoV that was reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012 also. While around 30 other nurses are kept under surveillance, more than 20 of them were already found to be not infected.

Several Malayali students are among the Indians held up in Wuhan in China following the Coronavirus outbreak.