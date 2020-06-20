Coronavirus tally in Kerala breaches 3000-mark with 127 new cases

Kerala's COVID-19 tally breached the 3,000-mark on Saturday with 127 people testing positive for the virus, the highest single-day surge.

The infection count in the state has touched 3,039, while 1,450 people are presently under treatment and 1.39 lakh people under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

57 people have recovered today and were discharged from hospitals, he said.

This is the second consecutive day the state is reporting more than 100 cases. On Thursday, it had reported 118 COVID-19 cases.

It was on May 8 that the state had declared that it had flattened the COVID-19 curve after reporting a solitary case and just 16 people being under treatment.

However, with Non-Resident Keralites returning to the state in large numbers, the positive cases have been on the rise.

Of the positive cases today, 87 had come from abroad and 36 from other states, and three were infected through contact. The other infected was a health worker.

Giving the break-up of the total cases, Vijayan said Kollam reported the highest 24 cases today, followed by Palakkad 23, Pathanamthitta 17, Kozhikode 12, Ernakulam three, Kottayam 11, Kasaragod seven, Thrissur six, Malappuram, Wayanad and Thiruvananthapuram five each, Kannur and Alappuzha four each and Idukki one.

There are 111 hotspots in the state.

In Thiruvananthapuram city, coronavirus cases were increasing and there was a need for a heightened vigil, Vijayan said, adding at bus stops and markets people should strictly follow social distancing. Three police patrol vehicles will monitor the movement of people in these areas.