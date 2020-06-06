Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu caps COVID-19 treatment charges in private hospitals

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday capped the charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals across the state, following complaints that they were charging “exorbitant” amounts for treating patients with the novel coronavirus.

The government also said private hospitals should not charge any fee over and above the fixed slab for treatment. According to a press release issued by the Health Department, private hospitals should not charge more than Rs 7,500 a day for those admitted in general wards, while the maximum amount to be charged in ICU is Rs 15,000 per day.

Categorising private hospitals into four groups – A1, A2, A3, and A4, -- the government said the charges should not exceed Rs 7,500 for the first two categories and Rs 5,000 per day for the third and fourth categories in case of asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms who are admitted to general wards.

In the case of patients with severe symptoms who need Intensive Care Treatment (ICU), the charges are fixed at Rs 15,000 per day for all four categories.

“The charges announced by the government are the maximum. No fee over and above the permitted charges can be collected from the patients," the press release said.

The government’s move to cap the treatment charges comes amidst a slew of complaints from the general public that private hospitals were fleecing patients for COVID-19 treatment.

The announcement also comes days after the government brought COVID-19 treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS).