Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu distributes herbal concoction to boost immunity

ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Apr 23 2020, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 19:38 ist
Tamil Nadu government on Thursday began distributing Kabasura Kudineer (herbal concoction) to people living in Covid-19 containment zones here to boost their immunity.

The concoction will be distributed to one lakh households in containment zones in the city.

While announcing the move, the government clarified that the concoction is not a cure for Covid-19 but for boosting the immunity of an individual. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the scheme by distributing the drink to police personnel at the secretariat.

A government release said a panel of experts from Indian medicine had suggested launching Arogyam (Healthy) campaign in Tamil Nadu and the distribution of the concoction is the first step. Chennai has 400 Covid-19 patients and more than 100 containment zones.

