Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu launches app to provide advice to those under home quarantine

Tamil Nadu has developed a mobile application which would allow healthcare professionals to interact and provide medical advice to those who are home quarantine due to possible COVID-19 infection.

The app, developed by a team headed by ‘Kovai’ Sathyan of the AIADMK’s IT wing, allows doctors to interact with about 1 lakh people. Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar launched the mobile app on Saturday at a news conference.

The app is now being used by doctors to give medical advice to those under home quarantine. Nearly 10,000 people in Tamil Nadu have been placed under home isolation after they have arrived from different countries. The app will also be used to provide counselling to those under home quarantine, officials said.

The Health department has also asked retired doctors to be prepared to serve to treat patient in case of such a situation emerging in the state. Vijayabhaskar said the government has drawn up a list of doctors, experts and ex-servicemen who could be asked to come and work in case of any further outbreak of Covid-19.

“Though the present situation in the State does not warrant such measures, we are preparing ourselves after learning from the happenings in China, Italy and the US,” he said.