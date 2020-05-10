Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu records highest testing numbers, thanks to a robust health system

From a mere 2,726 samples on April 1 to over 2.16 lakh samples on May 8, Tamil Nadu has ramped up its coronavirus testing capacity like no other in the state in the country within 38 days.

As a result of the enhanced testing and due to the emergence of new clusters like the fast-expanding Koyambedu Market, the state has reported a massive spurt in the number of positive cases.

More than half of the 6,009 cases have been reported in the last five days beginning May 3 alone – 3,252 patients tested positive during the said period – as 10,000 to 14,000 samples are tested every day, one of the highest in the country.

The state was at the top having tested 2,16,416 COVID-19 samples till May 8, a little more than Maharashtra which had tested 2,12,350 samples though the latter’s population is much more than the former. Among the states, Tamil Nadu is conducting the highest number of COVID-19 tests per million population.

Also, the death rate is one of the lowest in the country at less than one percent, while the number of critically-ill patients among COVID-19 positives is “very less”. The discharge rate had crossed 50 percent at one time, but it has come down drastically due to the massive increase in the number of positive patients.

Experts say Tamil Nadu could ramp up its testing numbers in just over a month due to its robust public health infrastructure that has been built over the decades. It has 52 COVID-19 testing centers, one of the highest in the country, with 36 of them in government hospitals and medical colleges. Over 25 of the total 37 districts are equipped with testing centers.

When the COVID-19 outbreak began, Tamil Nadu had only one facility at the King’s Institute here, but it expanded the number of centers within no time as several medical colleges already had RT-PCR machines. It also sourced the machines from four other departments – Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Biotechnology – which had these devices for research purposes, that helped it scale up testing.

Dr. K. Kolandaswamy, who retired as Director of Public Health on April 30 in the midst of the COVID-19 prevention efforts, told DH that enhancing testing capabilities in the public health sector in Tamil Nadu began after authorities noticed shortcomings in the field during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.

“That is when we began giving much emphasis for testing laboratories and we decided to have at least one laboratory in each district under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP). We then went for ramping up of RT-PCR facilities in district government hospitals which helped us immensely during COVID-19 containment efforts,” he said.

An exclusive post was created to ramp up testing laboratories under the Department of Public Health (DPH) and extensive studies were carried out with help from Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta in the US.

He stressed that efforts should be made to ensure that every medical college develops their own reagents and sanitizers so that one does not worry about their availability in times of outbreak such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Tamil Nadu government came under severe criticism from various quarters for “not testing enough from the beginning” -- from a strict protocol of testing only symptomatic patients with travel history, the state shifted gears to “aggressive testing” after the “Delhi cluster” emerged in April.

With the Koyambedu market cluster emerging, the strategy has now shifted to “targeted testing” and isolating positive patients to ensure that the vulnerable community like the old and pregnant women are protected from the virus.

Dr. J Amalorpavanathan, former director of the Institute of Vascular Surgery at the prestigious Madras Medical College, told DH that several experts were calling on the Tamil Nadu government to ramp up testing since the outbreak in March, but the administration was a little late.

“Nevertheless, they did it now. Ramping up testing is a good sign which has resulted in the number of positive cases in Tamil Nadu and most of them are asymptomatic. Out of the symptomatic patients, only a few need critical treatment which is the case with any other virus. We need to isolate all symptomatic patients and quarantine all asymptomatic patients. Had we been more vigilant in February, we could have avoided a number of cases,” he said.

Dr. Kolandaswamy said the government’s strategy from the beginning was “test, identify, isolate, encircle, containment and delay the spread” of Coronavirus.

“In a war, one does not follow a single strategy from the beginning to the end. The fight against COVID-19 is also kind of a war where the enemy is invisible. We kept changing our strategy as the invasion by the virus became stronger. But we never stopped testing,” he added.

Dr. Amalorpavanathan wants the government to change the way of presenting the facts regarding COVID-19 in the health bulletins that are released every day.

“We get to understand that number of mildly symptomatic patients is much higher in numbers than the symptomatic patients. The government should give details of the number of asymptomatic, symptomatic, and mildly symptomatic patients which would lead to more confidence among the people. The figures that are released have no meaning without any denominator,” he told DH.