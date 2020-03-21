Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu reports three fresh COVID-19 patients

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported three fresh cases of COVID-19, including two Thailand nationals, as the number of positive patients with coronavirus climbing to six.

With one patient, who tested positive for coronavirus and tested negative in subsequent tests discharged on Tuesday, the number of active patients with COVID-19 in the state is five. All five patients are currently being treated at government hospitals.

The new positive cases were reported even as the government scrambled to trace the source of infection for the second patient, which was described by Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar as “domestic case.” The patient had taken the Tamil Nadu Express train from New Delhi on March 10 and reached here on March 12.

Though the government has quarantined more than 150 people who came in contact with the second patient, the source of infection hasn’t yet been ascertained.

“Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of the three, two are Thailand nationals who came here as tourists and one returned from New Zealand. All three have been isolated at hospitals and are being treated,” Vijayabhaskar said.

Refusing to give any further details about the patients, the minister said the government will track the travel history of the three people and quarantine those who came in contact with them. “All 6 positive cases are imported cases from different regions with travel histories and not community transmitted. New cases were already quarantined and in our radar. Screening is more intensified at all ports of arrival,” he said.

The state has so far tested 412 people and has put 8,950 under home quarantine and 54 in hospitals after screening. “The samples of 339 passengers are processed of which 336 samples are negative, 6 samples are positive for COVID-19 infection and 70 samples are under process,” an update from the Health Department said. Of the 6 samples that tested positive, one patient has been discharged.

It also said the state has so far screened 2,01,672 passengers at four airports in the state – Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli.