Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu steps up screening in containment zones

Placed at the third position in terms of the number of coronavirus patients in the country, Tamil Nadu has intensified its screening activities by looking for people with influenza-like illness (ILI) in “containment zones” and testing all patients with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) for coronavirus.

As of Tuesday evening, the state’s total tally stood at 1,204 including 81 discharges and 12 deaths. Though the state has ramped up testing in the past few days by changing its protocol from symptomatic testing to aggressive testing, experts feel the extended lockdown should be used to contain further spread of COVID-19.

The state has earmarked containment zones identified based on the last-lived location of positive patients where health workers visit every house within a 5-8 km radius and screen every occupant for fever and other symptoms of coronavirus.

While testing of SARI patients randomly began in February, according to the Health Department, it has now been expanded to all those with respiratory illness admitted in hospitals across the state.

“Testing all SARI patients allows us to check the spread of the disease. Some of these patients have tested positive but all of them have had contact history. Testing these patients are necessary and we are doing that every day,” Dr. K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, told DH.

In the containment zones, the focus is on finding those who have ILI so that they can be sent for Covid-19 testing after doctors take a call. Officials said dedicated medical teams visit houses and look for people with ILI. “If they need Covid-19 testing, they are immediately taken to a testing center,” a senior official said.

Several districts have taken mobile kiosks to the containment zones to collect samples from Covid-19 patients to save time and energy. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has set up such kiosks

Also, Kolandaswamy said the Health Department has taken over necessary equipment from several other departments to supplement its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. “People from other departments are also helping us. The entire state machinery is involved in Covid-19 containment efforts. We are being helped by everyone,” he said.

The state, which is yet to receive rapid test kits that can deliver results in just half-hour, is testing more samples using the RT-PCR kits, which doctors and experts say are of the “gold standard.” The state’s efforts to ramp up testing also received a shot in the arm on Wednesday with Tata Group donating 40,032 PCR test kits worth Rs 8 crore.

Officials said the state would continue to use RT-PCR kits for confirmatory tests as they are much more reliable than the rapid test kits. “While the blood tests check for antibodies, the PCR tests check for the virus itself. We have enough test kits and we will continue to test using this method though the results take a few hours,” the official said.

Once the rapid test kits arrive, they will be used to screen people in containment zones and other vulnerable areas, he said.