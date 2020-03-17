Coronavirus: Telangana fighting fake news, rumours too about COVID-19

While the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Telangana is causing anxiety among many people, the spread of baseless rumours, fake news is amplifying such fears and has become a challenge for the police to deal with.

According to the Rachakonda Commissionerate police, that administers parts of East Hyderabad and some neighbouring rural areas, one Jupally Bharat Kumar took a photo of a person on a hospital bed from the internet and edited it showing him as a COVID-19 victim in the Gandhi Hospital. He then posted the picture in a WhatsApp group saying that the victim’s body was moved to his town Bhuvanagiri (50 KMs from Hyderabad).

“None from Bhuvanagiri is affected by COVID-19. Since the fake news was terrifying the locals, we have on Monday arrested Jupally, the WhatsApp group admin Marri Siva Kumar and one Yenkarla Balaraju who shared the fake message with others. We have also confiscated their mobile phones,” Narayana Reddy, DCP Bhuvanagiri Zone told DH.

“They are out on station bail but would face a trial and could be served a jail term of up to one year and fine,” said Reddy.

The Telangana government dealing with health care and preventive measures for the deadly virus is also focusing on controlling misinformation, panic spread especially on social media.

On the other side of the city, Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar, under whose jurisdiction the vast IT, financial hub falls, is especially appealing to the lakhs of techies not to believe any unconfirmed WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook messages while cautioning them not to forward such posts to others.

“Any attempt to create fear or confusion regarding COVID-19 by propagating fake news shall be dealt with firmly and action taken as per section 54 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005,” said the senior IAS, referring to an order issued by the state government.

Police officials said they are keeping a tab on messages being circulated on various platforms.