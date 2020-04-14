Coronavirus: Telangana Minister asks officials to act tough against those bypassing lockdown in 'containment zones'

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao and Health Minister E Rajender on Tuesday appealed to citizens to strictly follow the lockdown rules and asked officials to act tough on those who bypass norms in 'containment zones'.

Rama Rao, known as KTR, and Rajender held a meeting with officials and discussed the plan of action and the precautionary measures to be taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in Hyderabad in view of a large number of cases being reported from the city.

"Minister KTR appealed to the citizens to strictly follow the lockdown rules and said that social distancing is the only way one can keep the coronavirus away.

"The Minister instructed the officials to close all the entries to the containment zones and leave only one route open, under police surveillance," an official release said.

Rama Rao, who is the WorkingPresident of ruling TRS, asked the officials to make necessary arrangements to send essential goods to the citizens directly, at their doorstep.

He told the officials of police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Health department to work in coordination and check the health conditions of every person.

He asked them to shift the suspect persons to hospital for COVID-19 test and also to check their travel history if they test positive.

The Health Minister said the coming 10 days will be very crucial and appealed to the citizens not to venture out of their homes.

He said all medical arrangements are in place and asked police and medical teams to immediately move those persons in the containment zone, who show any symptoms of coronavirus, to the hospital.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar stated that special teams, comprising police, medical and municipal officials, were functioning 24/7 in the GHMC limits.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday asked officials to pay more attention to the GHMC area in COVID-19 containment measures as more number of cases are being reported from the city.

According to a media bulletin on COVID-19 on Monday night, out of the total 472 active cases in the state, 216 were from the GHMC area.