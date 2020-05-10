Coronavirus: TN to bear travel expenses of migrant workers

Tamil Nadu government has announced that it will bear the travel expenses of migrant labourers who wish to go to their native places if they or the states that belong do not pay the required amount needed for the transit.

Over 1 lakh migrants belonging to various states have so far registered to go their states. The government is arranging trains to take the migrants to their home states.

"If individual migrants or the receiving states are not in a position to pay the cost of transit (including the cost of a train ticket), the same will be paid by the Government of Tamil Nadu under the State Disaster Response Fund," a Government Order said.

Meanwhile, two flights carrying 359 Indians, including three infants, from Dubai landed in Chennai in the early hours of Saturday. Their swab samples were collected, and they have been lodged at quarantine centers owned by the government and at specified hotels arranged for the purpose.