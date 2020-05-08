Coronavirus: Was Chennai's Koyambedu cluster avoidable?

Just when Tamil Nadu was hoping that the worst was over, and the number of coronavirus cases would witness a downslide, there emerged a cluster from the sprawling Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex (KWMC) located in the heart of the state capital.

At the time of writing, over 1,400 positive patients of the total 5,409 cases in the state owed to the Koyambedu cluster which is expanding every passing day.

Experts warn the number of cases from the cluster could increase as the expansive market complex that houses 3,200 shops saw thousands of people coming to buy vegetables and fruits through the lockdown period till it was closed down completely on May 5.

And as if the crowd witnessed every day was not enough, there came an announcement from the Tamil Nadu government on April 24 that an “intensified lockdown” will come into force in Chennai and two other cities from April 26 to April 29.

All hell broke loose on April 25 as thousands of people drove to the market making a mockery of social distancing and other norms that health experts say one should follow during a pandemic.

‘Proper crowd management plan was missing’

“The market is located in a well-designed complex with proper planning and it could have been maintained well. The flow of the public could have been managed well within the complex by opening all the gates to allow free movement of people during entry and exit. The virus’ spread is much faster in a crowd. And this is what happened in Koyambedu,” Dr P Kuganantham, former Chennai city health officer and epidemiologist, told DH.

Since the market was open, several people rendered jobless due to the lockdown also turned vegetable vendors overnight turning up at the market. This trend was witnessed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram and Tiruvallur districts as hundreds of people and vehicles converged at the wholesale market complex.

“The market fiasco could have been avoided as nobody expected it to emerge as a new cluster. Also, people went in large numbers every day to buy from the market which they could have avoided. Young people turning vegetable vendors during the lockdown also contributed to the numbers as they went from one area to another to sell vegetables and fruits,” he added.

Thousands came to the market every day

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) that maintains the market woke up only after the first case was reported in end-April. The Market Maintenance Committee (MMC), which has representatives from the traders’, is also to be blamed for the “mismanagement”, vendors said.

“Closing down the market was not an option in the first place as the supply of vegetables would have been affected. We had to ensure a smooth supply of 5,000 tons of vegetables every day for the needs of people. We would not have been able to ensure smooth supply if the market were shut,” senior bureaucrat D Karthikeyan, Member-Secretary, CMDA, told DH.

The government knew thousands of people, including lorry drivers, vendors, and labourers, were coming to the market every day, but not enough precautions were taken, and security ensured. The first case from the market emerged in the last week of April and it spread like wildfire – retail outlets and those selling fruits and flowers were shifted to a different place on April 29 and the entire complex was locked down on May 5.

Dr Kuganantham also said people thronging the Koyambedu market in large numbers before the intensified lockdown could also be a reason for the spurt in the number of cases. “People were anxious due to the intensified lockdown. The government thought they could make some progress by going in for a lockdown within lockdown. They thought it would result in some progress. But it was not so,” he said.