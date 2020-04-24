Coronavirus: When Tiruppur youths came in contact with 'COVID-19 patient'

Five youths on two motorcycles are intercepted by a police patrol team in the knitwear hub of Tiruppur for not wearing masks. Two members of the patrol team ask them why they stepped out of their homes without wearing masks. Their reply is not convincing.

What happened next is unimaginable. All the five, run helter-skelter when they are taken to an ambulance and asked to get into the vehicle, where a 'COVID-19 patient' was sleeping on a stretcher.

For the next two minutes, the youth, now inside the vehicle, try every possible way to sneak out of the vehicle. They run, cry, make noise, and even beg that they be left out.

Except for the 'COVID-19 patient', everything else is real. These scenes are from an awareness video released by the Tiruppur district police on the need to wear masks and how scared people are if they are brought near a COVID-19 patient.

After making viewers laugh and think for a few minutes, a policewoman emerges and explains why such a video was shot. She clarifies that the person who “acted as COVID-19 patient” is fine and does not have any virus but agreed to act so to create awareness among the masses.

The nearly four-minute video is pepped with music, hilarious lines by film actor and comedian Vadivelu's and the natural behaviour of a person when given a 'shock treatment' such as this.

“These youths were roaming on the roads and did not give any valid reason for not wearing masks. We made them board the ambulance to show them what will happen if they do not wear masks. The moment the youth came to know there was a Covid-19 patient inside the vehicle and the way they reacted showed how scared people are but don’t understand the seriousness,” the police woman explains.

She then goes onto describe how anyone can contract the virus by coming out unnecessarily and risking oneself and others’ lives. “Please don’t come out. Even if you have any urgent work, come out only after wearing masks,” she says.

District administrations in Tamil Nadu have been using various methods to create awareness among the public about COVID-19.