Coronavirus: With 381 COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh sets up 133 containment clusters

The Andhra Pradesh government has quarantined people in 133 containment clusters, spread in 11 districts that reported COVID-19 cases, to prevent further spread of the virus.

As on Friday night, the state has a total of 381 positive cases, with Kurnool and Guntur topping with 77 and 58 cases respectively. It has registered six COVID-19 deaths, while 10 patients have recovered from the virus.

Two districts - Vizianagaram and Srikakulam in north coastal Andhra Pradesh, adjoining Odisha - have registered no cases so far.

Over 90 per cent of the cases in the state are related to the Nizamuddin Markaz attendees, officials said. 30 containment clusters are in Nellore and 22 are in Kurnool districts, with a large number of Jamaat returnees.

Red alert has been issued in these clusters, which form the three-km radius area around the spots with COVID-19 positive patients. A five-km buffer zone in urban areas and seven km in rural areas is also identified for close watch.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with all 13 district collectors on Friday and hailed the doctors, paramedical staff, and sanitation workers for their relentless service.

Unlike other states and cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, Andhra Pradesh lacks premier hospitals but has a committed strength of doctors and medical staff, the CM said adding, ““I salute our medical staff keeping our state in the forefront of COVID-19 fight.”

“Our COVID-19 cases increased due to Markaz attendees but all of the returnees, their primary and secondary contacts were traced and kept in isolation,” Chief Minister said adding that “the situation is currently under control and normal conditions would prevail in a few days.”

The state is carrying out a third-round comprehensive family survey as per the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines to identify any suspects. Officials believe such effective steps would result in a downward trend of COVID-19 cases.