Coronavirus: Writer helps woman deliver a baby under a tree

His celebrated novel “Lock Up” inspired director Vetrimaran to make the critically-acclaimed movie Visaranai and today Chandran, who ekes out a living by driving an autorickshaw in Coimbatore, has emerged as a Corona Warrior by helping a migrant woman from Odisha to deliver a baby boy under a tree.

Auto Chandran, as he is known as, is a celebrated writer having penned books like “Lock Up” which was adapted into the movie, Visaranai (Investigation), was distributing food to the needy on April 16 when he came to know the migrant woman had developed labour pain and needed immediate hospitalisation as she was bleeding profusely.

As Chandran decided to shift her to the hospital in his autorickshaw, an ambulance also arrived by then. But the woman could not be shifted to the ambulance since she was already in labour. That is when Chandran and his friends decided to take up the task on themselves with help from some women.

The men immediately took her under a tree, covered the area using a cloth and carried out the delivery with help from a health care professional who came in the ambulance.

The labour put by Chandran and his friends ended on a sweet note as the woman delivered a baby boy. After the initial first aid, the mother and baby were taken to the Government Medical College and ESIC Hospital in Coimbatore for post-natal care.

Though an autorickshaw driver by profession, Chandran is an acclaimed writer in Tamil. His book “Lock Up” based on his experiences in a police station in Andhra Pradesh where he was taken for investigation for his alleged involvement in the robbery.

The book served as an inspiration for Vetrimaran to direct the 2015 movie Visaranai, which received rave reviews. Narrating the heart-warming incident, Chandran’s daughter said the health care professional helped to perform the delivery.

“The doctor asked dad to hold the placental cord tightly to cut and he clipped it safely. He then took a deep breath and asked people to bring a white cloth. I was asked to hold the baby and suddenly I heard his first cry,” she said.

“The feeling of holding the baby cannot be explained. It all happened under a tree and it looked like nature blessed the newborn,” Jeeva wrote.