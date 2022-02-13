Corrupt BJP now corrupting young minds in the name of god, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has accused the BJP of teaching hatred and corrupting the young minds in the name of god in Karnataka and other places.

Continuing his tirade against the Narendra Modi-led central government, KCR said the “country would be ruined if BJP continues in power.”

“What if the communal fire (around the Hijab controversy) spreads to the entire country? What we need is development, investments, not communal riots daily,” KCR said addressing a press conference on Sunday.

On the question of alliances, KCR said that “he cannot predict anything now.” “But all the political forces should be united to chase out the BJP.”

KCR said he would go to Mumbai any time now to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could visit him in Hyderabad.

KCR alleged that “corruption has spread under the BJP rule, while employment rate and industrial growth has shrunk.”

“We have a list of BJP's corruption. Rafale jets procurement involved graft of thousands of crores of rupees. While the central government spent 9.4 billion dollars for 36 jets, Indonesia bought 42 of them for eight billion dollars only. We will go to the Supreme Court and the people's court on this,” Rao said.

KCR said that the BJP led government is threatening opponents with ED, CBI etc. probe agencies, “but has let 33 financial fugitives like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi picnic in places like London.” Presenting the list, KCR said most of them are “Gujaratis, Modi's friends.”

Responding to Telangana BJP leaders' remarks earlier, the CM said that “he is not scared of any cases.” “You (BJP leaders) will be put behind the bars soon.”

Taking the examples of power change in Karnataka, Manipur, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, KCR accused the BJP of undermining democracy and grabbing power even without the majority. “They do not know what democracy and patience are. Their power-hungry politics were clear in MP etc. states.”

KCR came in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who sought proof from the Modi government on the surgical strikes on Pakistan. “I will also ask the same question. There are apprehensions as the BJP has the habit of misleading the people.”

KCR predicted that the Centre would immediately increase the fuel prices once the Uttar Pradesh elections are over.

