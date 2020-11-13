Corruption allegations against Anna University Vice Chancellor Surappa; inquiry ordered

Amid a tug of war, the Tamil Nadu government has constituted an inquiry against M K Surappa, Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Anna University, to probe allegations of corruption by misusing funds allotted to the institution and by collecting bribes during recruitment of temporary teaching staff.

An order issued by Apoorva, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, dated Nov.11, a copy of which has been accessed by DH, says Justice P Kalaiyarasan, retired judge of the Madras High Court, will conduct an inquiry against Surappa, who was appointed to the post in April, 2018, and submit his report within three months.

Misappropriation of funds and receiving bribes for appointments

The order said the inquiry was being constituted since allegations raised against Surappa are “serious in nature” based on a complaint from A Suresh of Tiruchirappalli dated February 21, 2020 that Surappa and Sakthinathan of the Anna University are involved in corruption to the tune of Rs 200 crores.

Further, he also alleged that the duo have collected Rs 80 crore by taking bribes anywhere between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 15 lakh from candidates for appointing them as temporary teaching staff, the order said.

The inquiry comes close on the heels of a tug of war between Surappa and Tamil Nadu government over granting of Institute of Eminence (IoE) to Anna University. The government took objection to Surappa writing directly writing to the Centre on the IoE status and has now declared that the university does not need the tag as they fear the current reservation being availed by students may be affected.

'Shocked and Surprised'

Surappa, who hails from Mysuru, has had a roller-coaster ride ever since he was appointed to the post. A renowned Metallurgist, Surappa's appointment as V-C of Anna University was opposed by Opposition parties on the pretext that he belonged to Karnataka.

In his reaction, Surappa told DH: "I am surprised and shocked at the development. I cannot imagine (such things can be said against me). I cannot say anything beyond this and I do not want to say anything. I just received the letter and I am surprised."

The Anna University Teachers' Association (AUTA) also came out in support of Surappa saying the institution remains an “oasis of non-corrupt environment” under the current V-C.

“To the best of our knowledge, several anti-corruption measures have been taken up by our Vice-Chancellor himself and he stands tall as the role model of a non-corrupt public personality. Under these circumstances, the executive committee of AUTA felt that initiating such a commission of inquiry against the bold, impeccable and non-corrupt character is ironical,” the AUTA said.

Allegations levelled at V-C and his team

The Chief Minister's Special Cell received complaints from C Varadharajan, Save Anna University campaign, and R Adhikesavan alleging that the examination office indulged in various scams and promotions have been given by using forged certificates and accepting “illegal grafts.”

Adhikesavan, in his complaint, said Surappa has “misused” his powers by appointing his daughter to the universities. “There is a scam in purchase of machineries for constituent colleges,” he alleged in his complaint. Another allegation against Surappa is that he appointed Selladurai as Director of CCC without the approval of Syndicate.

The inquiry will look into temporary appointments and other recruitments made in academic as well as administrative sides of the university during the tenure of Surappa. The retired judge will also look into whether the appointments were made in violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act or the Indian Penal Code.

The order further said the retired judge will inquire into amounts received by the university during Surappa's tenure in the form of fees, assistance, donations, grants, besides looking into contracts and agreements entered into by the university during Surappa's tenure.