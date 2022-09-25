Corruption in Kerala has reached Chief Minister's office, says Nadda

Corruption in Kerala has reached CM's office: Nadda

Nadda said that the CPI(M) government’s policies are leading the state into a debt trap

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 25 2022, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 21:07 ist

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Sunday hit out at Pinarayi Vijayan during his Kerala visit, and said that corruption in Kerala has reached the Chief Minister’s office. He said that he salutes the BJP workers who laid down their lives to keep the party afloat.

Nadda is in Kerala for a two-day visit. 

Speaking to beneficiaries of government schemes at Kottayam during one of his engagements on the first day of his visit, Nadda said that the CPI(M) government’s policies are leading the state into a debt trap. 

He also said that violence has no space in a democracy, and BJP workers have faced political violence in the state. “Politics of violence is going on in Kerala under the patronage of the Left Front government in the state. Our karyakartas are being killed. I salute them for their dedication, hard work and fighting spirit,” Nadda said. 

Nadda also paid rich tributes to party founder Deen Dyal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary and urged leaders across all levels to listen to PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme. 

India News
J P Nadda
BJP
CPI(M)
Kerala

'Mankading': A smear on India's first cricketing star

Why are climate activists calling for reparations?

The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

Savour the twist in the tale

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

