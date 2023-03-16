Cost of suicides in Tamil Nadu: Rs 30,000 cr or 1.3% of state GDP in 2021

The loss of lives due to suicides can have not just a psychological effect but a financial impact too.

Citing a study conducted by the Rehabilitation Bioengineering Labs at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), the Times of India reported that the cost due to suicides, including attempts in the state of Tamil Nadu for the year 2021 was around Rs 30,000 crore. This figure, in terms of state GDP, translates to 1.3%. Individually, it translates to Rs 1.29 crore.

The cost also accommodates premature loss of life, health services, bereavement, psychological impact on survivors and productivity.

The report, handed over to Health Minister Ma Subramanian, further highlights the importance of suicide prevention initiatives in the form of a state-wide registry, strengthening district mental health programmes, surveillance and education, besides policies and legislation, the publication notes.

Relying on the NCRB data, the study noted that in 2021, as many as 1.64 lakh suicides were recorded in Tamil Nadu.

"The direct cost of suicides to the Tamil Nadu government in 2021 is estimated to be 18,314 crore. More than 60 per cent of this cost is attributed to lost tax revenue. Additional health services require 3.47 per cent of this cost," the publication quoted author Nijina Nazer, a senior project scientist.

The state had allotted Rs 18,632 crore to the health and family welfare department.

"The burden on state finances in 2021 was 6.03 per cent of the government's total budget, nearly 3.39 times of the police budget in 2021. Nearly 1.43 per cent of the total police budget may have to be spent only on police administration in relation to suicide-related cases," she stated.

The overall socio-economic cost of suicide exceeds 81 per cent of the overall health expenditure and takes up 10 per cent of the entire budget.

Suicidal deaths can also contribute to unemployment and reduced incomes.

"This report gauges the state government's cost as the total of all direct economic transactions associated with suicides," Venkatesh Balasubramanian, professor of design, IIT-M, department of engineering told the publication.

There are many contributors like pesticides and insecticides in suicide cases. The health minister of the state added that they have banned such contributors temporarily. They would further submit a report to the Centre in this regard.

"We found that many people consume insecticide/pesticide or rat poison besides "cow dung" powder to end their lives. We have banned them temporarily, but we are also working on a permanent ban. We will submit a report to the Centre about the number of lives saved during the temporary ban to push for a permanent ban," the health minister informed the publication.