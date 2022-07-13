'Count NH potholes before photos of unfinished project'

Count potholes on NHs before photos of unfinished projects, says Kerala PWD minister

Riyas’s comment comes a day after Pinarayi Vijayan made a jibe at S Jaishankar for the latter’s review of national highway work in the state

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 13 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 19:53 ist
Kerala public works minister Mohammed Riyas. Credit: DH Pool Photo

Kerala Public Works Minister Mohammed Riyas followed his chief minister’s suit to criticise union ministers and said those visiting Kerala should also count potholes on national highways, instead of just taking pictures.

Riyas’s comment comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a jibe at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the latter’s review of national highway work in the state.

Without actually naming V Muraleedharan, the minister of state for external affairs, Riyas said that the matter of potholes on national highways was brought to the attention of a certain union minister from Kerala (Muraleedharan), but it was of no use.

Jaishankar had reviewed the work on a fly-over of a National Highway by-pass near here, during his three-day visit to the state. Pinarayi, on Tuesday, said that people would easily see through and understand the real intent and motive behind the review of a by-pass flyover work in Thiruvananthapuram by a minister who should be otherwise busy with international affairs.

Pinarayi’s comments on Jaishankar’s statement could also be due to the union minister’s comments on the alleged protocol violations at the UAE consulate in Kerala. Pinarayi is facing severe allegations in the UAE consulate smuggling case, and consequent public backlash.

CPM leaders’ verbal attack on union ministers could also be seen as a counterstrike to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha election strategy to exhibit central-funded projects in states to showcase an “infrastructure” push.

The BJP is learnt to have identified a few Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, including Thiruvananthapuram, where the party has chances of winning—and union ministers might be constantly visiting these constituencies and highlighting the centre-funded projects in those areas.

