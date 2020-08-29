Couple accused of cheating Rs 2,000 crore surrenders in Kerala

Managing director of a Kerala-based finance firm, accused of Rs. 2,000 crore deposit cheating and his wife surrendered before the police on Saturday, a day after their daughters were held in Delhi airport while trying to board a flight to Australia.

Popular Finance managing director Roy Daniel and his wife Prabha Thomas surrendered before Pathanamthitta district police chief K G Simon.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that since the case was suspected to have international links, the police would seek Interpol's assistance too for the probe.

Two daughters of the couple, Rinu and Riya who were held in Delhi, are being brought to Pathanamthitta, while their another daughter is suspected to have fled the country. The properties of the firm are being attached by the court.

Police sources said that so far around 500 complaints have been received against the firm. The preliminary assessment is that the firm had investments to the tune of Rs. 2,000 crore from 1,600 investors, many of whom were from the economically weak background.

The around 50-year-old firm based at Konni in Pathanamthitta has around 300 branches in the state and outside. Accepting deposits and giving gold loan were the major business activity of the firm. The cheating surfaced recently after police started receiving complaints regarding non-return of deposits. Depositors also staged a protest in front of the firm.

The police had already issued a lookout circular for the accused. A 25-member police team under the district police chief is probing the case under the supervision of Thiruvananthapuram-range IG Harshita Attaluri.