Couple, grandson die after car plunges into river

Couple, grandson die after car plunges into river

The deceased were identified as Thrissur natives Rajendra Babu (66), his wife Sandhya (62), and their grandson Samardh

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 19 2022, 21:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 21:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

A couple and their six-year-old grandson were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a river in the Thrissur district in Kerala on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Thrissur natives Rajendra Babu (66), his wife Sandhya (62), and their grandson Samardh. The couple's son Sarath managed to escape.

Their car plunged into the river while giving a pass to another vehicle in the opposite lane along a narrow stretch at Arattupuzha.

Sarath, who managed to escape in time, was the only survivor. The rescue operation by the locals took over 30 minutes. By that time, the other three were in fragile shape. They were rushed to the hospital, but they could not be saved.

Locals said that the accident could have been avoided if there were side barriers on the road. The family was on their way to attend a marriage ceremony at a nearby resort.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Accident

What's Brewing

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard settles defamation case with Johnny Depp

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Google to help decode doctors' written prescription

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

Kashmir's Himalayan brown bears eating plastic as food

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

As Argentina wins WC, 'Maradona' brand to enter India

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

Google to focus on investing in women-led startups

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

1971 India-Pakistan war: Hero of Longewala passes away

 