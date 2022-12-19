Couple, grandson die after car plunges into river

A couple and their six-year-old grandson were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a river in the Thrissur district in Kerala on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Thrissur natives Rajendra Babu (66), his wife Sandhya (62), and their grandson Samardh. The couple's son Sarath managed to escape.

Their car plunged into the river while giving a pass to another vehicle in the opposite lane along a narrow stretch at Arattupuzha.

Sarath, who managed to escape in time, was the only survivor. The rescue operation by the locals took over 30 minutes. By that time, the other three were in fragile shape. They were rushed to the hospital, but they could not be saved.

Locals said that the accident could have been avoided if there were side barriers on the road. The family was on their way to attend a marriage ceremony at a nearby resort.