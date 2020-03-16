Couple locked up in home over suspicion of coronavirus infection

While a couple was locked-up in their flat at Thrissur in Kerala alleging that they were infected with the coronavirus, a person who was directed to be on home quarantine in Kollam district met with a road accident.

According to the Thrissur city police, Vinod and Indira who were working in Saudi Arabia came down to Kerala on Sunday and went to their flat at Mundupalam in Thrissur city. They were also said to have undergone Coronavirus screening at the Nedumbaserry international airport in Kochi.

But some of the residents in the apartment, including the residents' association office bearers, allegedly locked-up their flat from outside and even pasted a sticker on the door that the two were Coronavirus infected. On the basis of a complaint given by the couple, a police team reached the spot and opened the flat. A case was registered against the resident's association officer bearers.

At Kollam district a person who was directed by the health officials to remain in home quarantine was injured in a road accident along with his daughter on Sunday. About 50 persons, including doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff of the Thiruvanathapuram medical college, and driver of the ambulance which brought him to hospital were asked by the health officials to remain in quarantine as they came in contact with the person following the accident.

In another instance, native of Madurai in Tamilnadu who was kept in home quarantine at Pathanamthitta district was reported missing.

Meanwhile, the police registered case against two persons in Kozhikode for not following the instruction to remain in isolation.