Couple pledge jewellery for Rs 2.20 lakhs to donate 100 fans to government hospital

The couple did not have enough money when they heard that the fully air-conditioned Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore were in dire need of pedestal fans for patients as ACs had to be switched off due to Covid-19 spread.

What they did then is unbelievable. The couple decided to pledge the gold they had for Rs 2.20 lakhs and bought 100 fans to be donated to the hospital. And when they approached Dr M Raveendran, Dean of the hospital, to hand over the fans, they had just one request – their identity should not be revealed.

Only as the conversation progressed, Dr Raveendran realised that the couple did not have money when they heard about the need for fans, and mobilised funds by pledging their jewels. “I told them to donate just four or five fans and not to go beyond their capacity to buy 100 fans. But the couple was adamant that they will not budge from their stand,” Dr Raveendran said.

The couple, whose identity the hospital refused to divulge, had brought 100 fans at once to the premises in a van. Dr Raveendran had told his colleagues and friends to spread the word that the hospital was in need of additional pedestal fans to cater to patients. The couple decided to do their bit when they heard of the need at the hospital.

“We shut all ACs due to Covid-19 and the government gave 300 fans for the hospital. Since we have 540 patients, we thought some more fans would be required to cater to the needs of the patients. That is when our Dean told others that they can lend fans if they have extra and take them back once the Covid-19 outbreak period is over,” Dr T Ravikumar, Medical Superintendent, told DH.

The dean refused to accept the donation and dialled District Collector S Nagarajan to convince the couple. “However, the couple told the collector that they will not go back on their decision and that the hospital should accept 100 fans. The collector then told the dean to accept the fans so that the couple does not feel sad,” Ravikumar added.

But the couple accepted one request of the dean – to pose for pictures. They obliged but had masks on their faces.