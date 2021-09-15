Couple tying the knot after hiding love affair in a room for 10 years

A Kerala couple who surprised many by hiding their love affair in a room for ten long years is finally tying the knot.

Rahman and Sajitha, natives of Nenmara in the rural parts of Palakkad district in Kerala, were in the news a few months ago after they claimed that Sajitha, who was reported missing by her family ten years ago, was staying in the former's house without the knowledge of any others in his family.

The couple's tale was quite hard to believe, especially that no other in Rahman's family was aware of the presence of the Sajitha in his room in a small house. The room had no toilet even. But a police examination found that the story could not be rejected totally and investigations are still going on.

The couple on Wednesday turned up at the local sub-registrar office and submitted an application for registering their marriage. Sajitha's parents were also present. Local MLA K Babu and other social activists of the area wished the couple and presented gifts. The couple requested the MLA for support in setting up a house and to avoid any further police investigations into their past life.

Rahman, who is an electrician by profession, had made a special lock for his room to ensure that no one would open it and made his family members believe that anyone trying to open the door would suffer an electric shock. He always kept the volume of the television in his room high and provided earphones to Sajitha to watch TV when he went out. The bars of a window were made detachable for Sajitha to use the toilet during the night.

The untold love story came out after Rahman, who left the house a few months back, was spotted along with Sajitha by his brother in a nearby locality.

Rahman and Sajitha, who were neighbours, fell in love. Since their families were from two different communities, their wish to get married with their blessings was in vain. Hence Sajitha decided to leave her house at the age of 18, while Rahman was 24. Their plans to move to a rented house prolonged for ten years owing to the financial crunches of Rahman.

Members of rights forums had also collected Sajitha's statement following concerns that her rights were curtailed for a decade. But she told them that Rahman was taking good care of her.

