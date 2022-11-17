Court grants bail to ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Whistleblower and popular political commentator, ‘Savukku’ Shankar, will walk out of the Central Prison in Cuddalore very soon with a local court granting bail to him in four cases registered by Crime Branch’s Cyber Crime Wing between 2020 and 2021.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore granted bail to Shankar, whose arrest in four cases was recorded on November 10 a day before the Supreme Court suspended his six months jail term for contempt of court.

While granting bail, the court asked Shankar to appear before investigators for 15 days and not to comment on the four cases in interviews to the media. Shankar is likely to be released from Cuddalore prison on Friday or Saturday.

Shankar wasn’t able to walk out of the jail last week despite the apex court suspending the six months sentence awarded to him in a case relating to contempt of court. The arrest intimation was served to Shankar, who is at the Cuddalore prison since September this year, and to his mother who lives in Chennai on November 10.

The notice, a copy of which was seen by DH, said the police arrested Shankar in connection with three cases registered in 2020 and one filed in 2021. The cases have been filed under several sections of the IPC, including intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, and the Official Secrets Act.

Shankar was on September 15 sentenced to six months imprisonment by a division bench of justices G R Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for his comments that higher judiciary is “riddle with corruption.”

The bench had sentenced Shankar to six months simple imprisonment and directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to ensure that the “offending interviews” and article are taken down forthwith.

Shankar, a suspended employee of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), runs a web portal under the name Savukku and is a regular on Tamil YouTube channels.

He was arrested in 2008 by the then DMK government for allegedly leaking a tape containing audio conversations of two top officials. After his release from the jail, Shankar became a whistleblower and exposed several scams.