Court orders death penalty to man for raping infant

A district court in Warangal of Telangana has sentenced 28-year-old Kolipaka Praveen to death by hanging on Thursday, for raping and killing a nine-month-old infant. The fast track court completed the hearing of the case in just 48 days from the day of the incident. The incident took place during the wee hours on 19 June at Tailor Street in Hanamkonda, Warangal Urban district.

The judgment came as a relief to the parents of the infant and also to all the organization that has been demanding capital punishment to Praveen who is pedophilic. “The judgment by District Judge Jayakar is an inspiration to us. We took it as a challenge and filed a charge sheet within 21 days and urged the court to fast track the hearings,” Warangal Police Commissioner Dr V Ravinder said. The police equipped with CC TV footage, forensic evidence and also the postmortem report has nailed the case in record time the CP said.

The infant was sleeping with her parents and grandparents on the terrace of their house when the culprit abducted the baby. He then took her to secluded place raped her and when she started crying he gagged her. The parents of the infant raised an alarm after they noticed that the child sleeping next her mother was missing. The neighbours then joined the search with the parents.

The infant’s maternal uncle Bharat found the rapist running away from the scene of the crime. He threw the infant after noticing that Bharta is after him. People caught him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The child was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead.

Warangal police slapped cases under Sections 366, 302, 376(a), 376(ab), 379 and section 5(m) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The parents agreed to accept the child’s dead body from the MGM Hospital morgue until the police promised speedy justice.