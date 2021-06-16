Court orders probe against Kerala BJP president on funding allegation

A court in Kerala's Wayanad ordered police to probe into the allegation that BJP Kerala president K Surendran gave funds to tribal leader C K Janu for contesting the recent Assembly elections.

Janu, who is the founder leader of Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP), had contested unsuccessfully as an NDA candidate at Sulthan Batherry in Wayanad in this election.

JRP state treasurer Praseetha Azhikode recently alleged that Janu demanded money from Surendran for contesting the polls. Alleged audio conversations of Surendran in this regard had also surfaced.

Muslim Students Federation state president P K Navas approached the court seeking a probe into the allegation, based on which the court ordered the probe.

Earlier, another case was earlier registered against Surendran in connection with an allegation that BSP candidate at Manjeshwar in Kasargod in the recent Assembly election, K Sundara, was bribed to withdraw nomination.

Surendran contested from Manjeshwar and lost to IUML candidate A K M Ashraf by 745 votes.