Court stalls cremation of bodies of Maoists

Cremation of bodies of the four Maoists killed at forest areas of Palakkad in Kerala has been stalled by a local court considering petitions filed by relatives of two.

A court at Palakkad would be further hearing the petitions on November 2. Relatives of Tamilnadu natives Manivasakam and Karthik filed the petitions raising suspicions over the killings and staking claims for the bodies.

Manivasakam's wife Kala, who is lodged in a prison in Tamilnadu, also reportedly moved a petition at a court in Madurai seeking permission to see the body. The police was also verifying the claims raised by some persons that they were relatives of Manivasakam and Karthik and sought the bodies. Some rights activists also reportedly urged the police that the bodies that have no claimants may be released to them for cremation.

While the Opposition Congress reiterated the allegation of fake encounter, Kerala state police chief Loknath Behera said that a magisterial probe being initiated by the government would bring out the facts.

Police sources said that there were around 20-30 rounds of firing in the forest of Agali. The police also recovered one AK-47, six country-made guns and electronic gadgets including laptop and solar chargers from the Maoists' camp.