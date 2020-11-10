Covid-19: 1,267 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

Telangana has registered 1,267 fresh coronavirus cases taking the total infection count to 2.52 lakh while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,385.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 201, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 109, and Rangareddy 104, a government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing details as of 8 pm on November 9.
As many as 18,581 are under treatment and 42,490 samples were tested on Monday.
Cumulatively, 46.84 lakh samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was 1, 25,866, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 92.09 per cent, while it was 92.6 per cent in the country.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate
'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'
India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears
Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing
DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede
One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study
Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt
Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale
The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine