Covid-19: 7 more held for illegal sale of anti-viral drugs in Hyderabad

PTI,
  • Jul 18 2020, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 17:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Seven more people have been arrested for allegedly involved in black-marketing of drugs being used on Covid-19 patients, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, two brothers were held for the same offence. The seven included staff nurses working in different hospitals and medical shops here. The arrested were illegally buying generic versions of Remdesivir and Cipremi injections and selling them at a higher price, a press release from the police said.

Nine Remdesivir and one Cipremi injections were seized from the possession of the accused, the police said.

Besides the seven people, 11 have been apprehended so far as part of the crackdown on illegal procurement and sale of the emergency anti-viral drugs, they said.

