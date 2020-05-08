COVID-19 active cases further down to 25 in Kerala, no fresh infections on May 7

No fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala for the fifth day in a week. With five more recovering, the active cases came down to 25. Kasargod that once had over 150 cases now has only one active case.

Hotspot tag has been removed from 56 more places in the state. Now only 33 places are considered hotspots. Meanwhile, the state is keeping fingers crossed as NRIs were being brought down from Thursday night. All of them would be kept on 14 days quarantine.

All Keralites who reached Kerala from hotspots in other states have been directed to remain in quarantine.