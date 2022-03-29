Covid-19: As Omicron continues to be dominant, TN doesn't want to let its guard down

Fewer than 100 daily Covid-19 cases notwithstanding, the Tamil Nadu government has asked district authorities to continue testing symptomatic patients and vaccinating the eligible population as Omicron, which is driving the surge in some countries, continues to be the most dominant variant in the state.

Principal Secretary (Health) J Radhakrishnan has written to district collectors, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), and health authorities asking them to review minor spike in the daily numbers and take up control measures to avoid “any opportunity for the cases to rise again”.

The letter came in the wake of the Omicron leading fresh surge in some countries. Though the cases have come down, Radhakrishnan said, the authorities concerned should not lower their guard in prevention and containment measures.

Radhakrishnan’s letter also comes close on the heels of Health Minister Ma Subramanian quoting a study done by the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur that the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections could hit India by June and asked people not to throw Covid appropriate behaviour to the wind.

The latest genomic sequencing showed that 92 per cent of the Covid-19 samples in the state had the Omicron variant.

“That is why without affecting or changing routine activities surveillance, vaccinations and classical control activities of contact tracing and testing of symptomatic in all settings still is relevant,” Radhakrishnan said. Omicron emerged as the most dominant variant in Tamil Nadu in December 2021 and it drives the maximum number of infections till today.

The Health Secretary also asked authorities to “maintain properly” cots and mattresses bought for the Covid care centres, 23,000 oxygen concentrators received from donors, ventilators and other equipment and continue to maintain that asset register created with the health and the local bodies.

“In case of need for any other issue in future, the assets created are added are not lost due to lack of accounting and or maintenance,” he said in the letter.

Radhakrishnan said Chennai, Vellore and Chengalpattu districts have been showing variations though overall figures are only about 35 for 32,000 tests. “Since numbers are very low even in these districts, contact tracing and suppressing the virus completely by control measures should be the goal,” he said.

Tamil Nadu, which was one of the worst-affected states in the first two Covid waves in 2020 and 2021, has so far tested 6.55 crore samples of which 34.14 lakh tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. In all, 38,025 persons lost their lives due to the virus, though the state has been posting nil deaths for some time now.

