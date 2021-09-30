Covid-19 can't stop this Kerala couple's travel passion

A couple running a tea stall in Kerala, known for their world tour passion, is all set to pack their bags for their 26th international tour.

Vijayan and his wife Mohana will be visiting Russia this time and he even has a wish to click a photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They will be on a six-day tour from October 28.

The couple who are in their early seventies has been carrying out international tours from 2007 onwards, beginning with UAE. From the earnings from the tea shop they used to save a portion daily for fulfilling their travel desire. So far they have visited 25 countries, the last one being Australia and New Zealand in 2019 November.

Vijayan says that Covid indeed delayed their next travel plan. They had even made arrangements for the Russian tour earlier this year as the Covid scenario was settling. However, with the onset of the second wave of Covid they had to postpone it. Unlike the previous trips, this time their family members including their two daughters would be also accompanying them.

"I have a wish to see Putin and if possible to have a photo clicked with him. I am trying to get in touch with some Malayalis in high positions in Russia to see if it would be possible," Vijayan told DH.

The travel passion of this couple had already received much attention and some prominent travel groups had even made them brand ambassadors. Hence the couple is getting sponsorships for traveling now.

On Wednesday, Kerala Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas called on the couple at their tea shop to greet them.

